Brewster Park to host Ulster Minor Final

Friday's Ulster Minor Football Championship Final between Donegal and Tyrone will be played at Enniskillen's Brewster Park.

The Ulster CCC confirmed the venue on Monday evening with the game to start at 7.30pm.

Donegal progressed to their first final in five years with a win over Armagh in a tight low scoring encounter last weekend while Tyrone who haven't won the minor crown since 2012 beat Fermanagh by thirty points in their semi final.

The game will be live on Highland Radio and on highlandradio.com this Friday.