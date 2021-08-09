1,522 new Covid 19 cases in ROI, 1,031 in NI

1,522 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the republic this evening.
217 people are in hospital, 34 of them in ICU.
In the two weeks to midnight on Thursday last, there were 1,218 cases in Donegal, an incidence rate of 765.1 per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 385.5.
Meanwhile, 1,031 new coronavirus cases have been reported north of the border today, with eight more Covid related deaths.
245 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 41 in ICU.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
As of midnight, Sunday 8 August, we are reporting 1,522* confirmed cases of COVID-19.
As of 8am today, 217 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "Over the past fortnight we have reported almost 20,000 cases. While 17% of these cases were in people who are doubly vaccinated, this is entirely in keeping with what we expect as an increasing proportion of our population get vaccinated. It's important to remember that this does not mean vaccines are not effective. While they will not prevent every case, they provide excellent protection against severe disease and significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation.