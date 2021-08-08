Vaccination programme must prioritise secondary students – Mills

An immunology expert says Covid-19 vaccines for secondary school students needs to be prioritised as schools get ready to reopen.

Registration for 12 to 15 year olds will be available online from next Thursday, subject to parental consent.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are running again this weekend, for anyone over the age of 16 who has yet to receive their first dose, with the centre at Letterkenny Institute of Technology open until 4.30 this afternoon.

Trinity College Dublin Professor Kingston Mills says secondary school students are a key demographic to protect right now............