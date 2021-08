The Department of Education says teachers won't have to be vaccinated when schools reopen at the end of this month.

It's also confirmed teachers won't have to divulge their vaccine status to be allowed back into classrooms.

This has led to some concern for vulnerable staff and students.

But Sinn Fein's education spokesperson, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire doesn't expect a significant number of teachers to be unvaccinated..........