Petrol bombs have been thrown during trouble which broke out in the South Tyrone last night.

It's believed around 20 to 30 people, some of whom were masked, were involved in a number of incidents in the Ballygawley Road area of Dungannon until 2.30am.

Two police cars were damaged and a petrol bomb was also thrown at a car being driven by a member of the public.

The PSNI are appealing to witnesses to come forward.