Premier Division Review: Wins for Finn Harps & Derry City

Finn Harps and Derry City picked up wins over the weekend in the Premier Division.

Harps picked up their first league win in eight games when they beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Kosovar Sadiki with the games only goal on 48 minutes.

Derry City earned their second home league victory of the season after they beat Droghead 3-0.

Goals from Jamie McGonigle and two from Danny Laffety gave the hosts all three points.

Former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...