A Strabane councillor says there was destruction across Strabane yesterday after torrential rain caused flooding in Pearse Gardens, Ballycolman, Koram Square, Bridge Street and parts of Lisnafin.

Cllr Michaela Boyle was on the ground in Koram Square and Pearse Gardens, and says the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service did trojan work, as did local search and rescue groups and people in the community.

She says people are now living in fear every time there is heavy rain..........