Tyrone are into the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Final after they beat Fermanagh 6-21 to 1-06 in Healy Park, Omagh.

Two goals in the first from Ronan Cassidy gave Tyrone a 2-10 to 1-03 lead.

Paddy McCann, Eoin McElholm, Shane O' Hare and Noah Grimes all added second half goals to seal their win.

Despite the big win Tyrone manager Gerard Donnelly believes a performance similar to last night won’t be good enough for his side to win the title...