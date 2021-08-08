It was another positive weekend for Donegal athletes this time it was in the National Juvenile Championships in Tullamore.

Ryan Canning of Letterkenny AC claimed gold in the 300m hurdles whilst Lucy McGlynn in Tir Chonaill club earned gold in the 300m hurdles.

Adrienne Gallen also earned gold in the Hammer throwing 16.90 while her sister Caoimhe also claimed gold in her event.

There was also golds for siblings Alana and Alex Anderson for Tir Chonaill AC.

Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...