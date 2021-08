Brendan Boyce finished in 10th place in the 50km race walk in Sapporo at the Olympics.

The Donegal native finished in a time of 3:53:40, less than three minutes outside the medals.

The result is a positive one for Boyce having finished 26th at the Olympics in London and 19th in Rio in 2016.

Brendan Boyce joined Eóin Catterson on Saturday Sport to discuss his performance.