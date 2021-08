Tyrone have set up an Ulster Minor Football Championship final clash with Donegal after they beat Fermanagh 6-21 to 1-06.

At halftime Tyrone had led 2-10 to 1-03 with both goals coming from Ronan Cassidy.

Second half goals from Paddy McCann, Eoin McElholm, Shane O' Hare and Noah Grimes helped seal the Red Hands 30 point win.