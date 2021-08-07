Tributes paid on the passing of Fr Neal Carlin

The Archdeacon of Derry is among those paying tribute to Fr Neal Carlin who passed away yesterday afternoon.

Fr Carlin was the founder of the Columba Community, and established St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre, Columba House, and the IOSAS Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.

A spokesperson for the Derry Diocese described Fr Carlin as a man that has touched many lives in the North West and beyond.

While, Archdeacon Ven Robert Miller described him as a faithful servant of the Lord who challenged and encouraged in equal measure and an active peacemaker be it within the country or in the lives of those struggling with addiction.

He said Fr Carlin's legacy is written in the lives of those he has challenged and encouraged.

Fr Carlin's requiem mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry.