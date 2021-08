Dylan Browne McMonagle has made it three wins in as many days after picking up a victory on board 6/1 shot Pretty Smart in the second race of the day at Cork.

The win comes after Browne McMonagle was first past the post on Big Island in Tipperary on Friday and won on board Night of Romance on Thursday in Doncaster.

The win is number 39 for the season for the Donegal jockey.