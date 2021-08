Finn Harps earned their first away league win againt Sligo Rovers in 23 years on Saturday night.

Ollie Horgan's side ran out 1-0 winners with Kosovar Sadiki getting his first goal for the club.

Harps did have midfielder Mark Coyle sent off on the stroke of the 90 but they hung in well to claim a vital three points.

Goalscorer Kosovar Sadiki told Diarmaid Doherty the most important thing was getting the win...