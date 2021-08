The Tanaiste's position has been 'fatally undermined' by the Merrion Hotel controversy, according to Sinn Fein.

Leo Varadkar yesterday said he regrets going to Katherine Zappone's event in the Dublin venue, but denies it broke regulations.

Failte Ireland has updated its guidelines to say 200 people can go to an outdoor party, after clarification from the Attorney-General.

Sinn Fein's health spokesman, David Cullinane, says the incident has damaged the Tanaiste: