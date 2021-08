Derry City picked up their second home win of the season on Friday night beating Drogheda United 3-0.

Jamie McGonigle opened the scoring for the hosts on 38 minutes in what was his first goal for the club.

Danny Lafferty then netted twice in the second half to bring his tally in the last two games to three goals.

After the game Martin Holmes spoke with Jamie McGonigle...

Martin also got the thoughts of defender Danny Lafferty...