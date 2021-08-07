Government must listen to people who need housing support – Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

The Department of Housing has stopped short of committing to a widening of the income thresholds or inclusion on social housing lists, as sought in a motion passed by the Glenties Municipal District.

Responding to the motion, Minister Darragh O'Brien's private secretary said supports should be directed to those most in need, and while a review is underway, the department believes the current limits achieve this.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says what the government must do now is listen to the people who need support: