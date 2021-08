Finn Harps earned their first win in eight league games after they beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 at The Showgrounds.

Kosovar Sadiki's first goal for the club was the difference between the two sides.

The win is a crucial one for Harps who now close the gap on eight placed Waterford to just two points with Ollie Horgan's side having a game less played.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report for Highland Radio Sport...