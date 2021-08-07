CMO encouraging people to avail of walk-in Covid vaccination centres

The chief medical officer is strongly encouraging people to attend walk-in Covid vaccination centres this weekend.

Over 40 are operating across the country today and tomorrow, and all except one are for first doses only.

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre will operate as a walk-in facility tomorrow from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

At least 30,000 people went to the clinics last weekend, when they opened for the first time.

The HSE's national lead for the vaccination programme, Damian McCallion, expects a big turnout again this weekend: