Clean Coasts is asking beachgoers not to bring glass with them to the beach.

It says by doing this they'll remove a severe injury risk and will protect the country's coastline from litter.

Almost 90 percent of its social media followers in a survey said the presence of glass would put them off going back to a beach in the future.

Coastal Communities Manager, Sinead McCoy, says it's a risk for children and pets and is often out of sight: