101 community organisations in Donegal to get CEP funding

101 community organisations in Donegal will share almost €160,000 which has been allocated to the county under the Community Enhancement Programme.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19. These include community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls, and youth centres.

The beneficiaries are -

Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Donegal €5,000

Cully Hall Committee Tullybrook €5,000

CLG Chill Charta Kilcar €5,000

Cóiste An Halla Mhóir- Dungloe Dungloe €5,000

Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíochta Árainn Mhóir Arranmore Island €5,000

Coiste Forbartha an Fhál Carraigh Falcarragh €5,000

Illies Community Development ASS Carndonagh €5,000

Carigans Tidy Town Group Carrigans €7,091

Glengad Community Association Glengad €7,091

Letterkenny Rovers Letterkenny €7,404

Gaeil Fhanada/ Fanad Gaels GAA Club Portsalon €5,000

Whitestrand United Football Club Rathmullan €6,000

Curragh Athletic FC Killygordon €5,000

Robert Emmet's GAA Club Castlefinn Castlefin €5,000

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce Ballybofey €5,000

St Nauls GAA (CLG Naomh Naille ) Mountcharles €640

Bruckless Community Centre CLG Brucklesss €869

Liquid Therapy Ballyshannon €869

Cashelard Community Development Ballyshannon €869

Club Iomartha Theilinn Teelin €869

Rockfield Community Co Op Ltd Ballyshannon €869

G.R.A.S.P. Life foundation (Greater Responsibility & Awareness

of Suicide Prevention)

Ballyshannon €869

Bluestack Centre and Hostel/Drimarone Development CLG Letterbarrow €869

Killybegs Men's Shed Killybegs €758

Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Carrick €869

Donegal Railway Heritage Centre Donegal Town €728

Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn Teelin €869

Killybegs Information Office Killybegs €869

Killybegs Rowing Club Brucklesss €869

Naomh Ultan CLG Dunkineely €869

Trustees of Leghawny Hall CLG Donegal Town €869

Dunkineely Community Centre Dunkineely €869

Dunkineely Community Ltd Dunkineely €869

Coiste Forbartha Ceantair Mhín an Aoire Carrick €869

Comhairle Paroiste Gleann Cholm Cille Glencomcille €869

Mná Phort Mhaise Gortahork €365

An tSean Bheairic Falcarragh €826

St Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre Glenties €826

St Columbas Community Development Group Burtonport €826

Downstrands Family Resource Centre Kilclooney €826

Rosses Mens Shed Meenamara €826

Coiste Halla Naomh Bride Madavagh €826

Donegal Playmatters CLG (Playmatters) Dungloe €826

Sciobál na bhfear (Men's Shed) Ghaoth Dobhair €826

Cosite Forbartha Éadan Fhionn Fhraoigh Edeninfagh €826

Cumann Forbartha - An Dúchoraigh (Doochary Development) Doochary €826

Cumann Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir Baile Na Finne €826

Sciobál Ban naRosann (Rosses Womens Shed) Dungloe €826

Forbairt na Rosann Dungloe €826

Coiste Cultúrtha, Loch An Iúir Loch An Iúir €826

Dungloe Tidy Towns Dungloe €826

Coiste Forbartha Mín na Leice Min na Leice €826

CDP na Rosann CTR Dungloe €826

Fintown Harps AFC Fintown €826

Scioból an Phobail Anagaire €826

Carrowmenagh Community Centre Ltd Carndonagh €1,000

Spaoi agus Sport Carndonagh €1,000

Raymochy Historical Society Manorcunningham Manorcunningham €850

Illies Celtic F.C Buncana €1,000

Inch Hall Community Organisation Inch €900

Wild Inishowen Buncrana €1,000

Buncrana Youth & Community Dev. Co. Buncrana €1,000

Inishowen Beekeeper's Association Carndonagh €1,000

Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin Muff €962

Naomh Colmcille GAA Newtowncunningham €1,000

Newtowncunningham Orange Hall Newtowncunningham €999

Inishowen Community Media Network (ICMN) Buncrana €1,000

Gleneely Colts F.C. Sports & Leisure Club Ltd Gleneely €1,000

Swilly/Mulroy Community Development CO -OP Society Ltd Fanad €1,000

Rathmullan Enteprise Group Ltd Rathmullan €1,000

Rathmullan & District Resource Centre CLG Rathmullan €1,000

Coole Cranford Community Centre Cranford €1,000

Letterkenny Boxing Club Letterkenny €1,000

Kilmacrennan Men's Shed Kilmacrennan €1,000

Swilly Hiking Club Letterkenny €688

Cancer Care West Letterkenny €1,000

Fanad Day Centre Fanad €1,000

Letterkennys Men's Shed Letterkenny €896

Ramelton Tidy Towns Ramelton €1,000

Letterkenny C.D.P Letterkenny €904

Alcohol Forum Ireland Letterkenny €1,000

Letterkenny Community Centre CLG Letterkenny €1,000

Raphoe Tidy Towns Raphoe €944

ABC Centre Lifford €944

Lifford /Clonleigh Resource Centre CLG Lifford €944

Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage CLG Lifford €850

Twin Towns ABC Ballybofey €944

St. Johnston Orange Lodge LOL 992 St Johnston €944

Raphoe Community Sports Development Company Ltd Raphoe €944

Planet Youth Ballybofey €944

Lifford Celtic FC Lifford €944

The BASE Enterprise Centre/BASICC Stranorlar €944

Raphoe Cathedral Hall Management Committee Company Ltd

by guarantee ( No. 362337) Raphoe €944

Thiepval Memorial LOL 1005 - Convoy Convoy €944

Ballybofey United Football Club Ballybofey €944

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Tidy Towns Stranorlar €944

CLG Ghleann Fhinne Cloghan €944

An Chead Cheim Ballybofey €944

Lifford Celtic Youths Lifford €944

Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) Killygordon €944