101 community organisations in Donegal to get CEP funding

101 community organisations in Donegal will share almost €160,000 which has been allocated to the county under the Community Enhancement Programme.
Minister Heather Humphreys says the key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to COVID-19. These include community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls, and youth centres.
The beneficiaries are -
Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club Donegal €5,000
Cully Hall Committee Tullybrook €5,000
CLG Chill Charta Kilcar €5,000
Cóiste An Halla Mhóir- Dungloe Dungloe €5,000
Comharchumann Forbartha & Fostaíochta Árainn Mhóir Arranmore Island €5,000
Coiste Forbartha an Fhál Carraigh Falcarragh €5,000
Illies Community Development ASS Carndonagh €5,000
Carigans Tidy Town Group Carrigans €7,091
Glengad Community Association Glengad €7,091
Letterkenny Rovers Letterkenny €7,404
Gaeil Fhanada/ Fanad Gaels GAA Club Portsalon €5,000
Whitestrand United Football Club Rathmullan €6,000
Curragh Athletic FC Killygordon €5,000
Robert Emmet's GAA Club Castlefinn Castlefin €5,000
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce Ballybofey €5,000
St Nauls GAA (CLG Naomh Naille ) Mountcharles €640
Bruckless Community Centre CLG Brucklesss €869
Liquid Therapy Ballyshannon €869
Cashelard Community Development Ballyshannon €869
Club Iomartha Theilinn Teelin €869
Rockfield Community Co Op Ltd Ballyshannon €869
G.R.A.S.P. Life foundation (Greater Responsibility & Awareness
of Suicide Prevention)
Ballyshannon €869
Bluestack Centre and Hostel/Drimarone Development CLG Letterbarrow €869
Killybegs Men's Shed Killybegs €758
Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Carrick €869
Donegal Railway Heritage Centre Donegal Town €728
Coiste Ionad Pobail Theilinn Teelin €869
Killybegs Information Office Killybegs €869
Killybegs Rowing Club Brucklesss €869
Naomh Ultan CLG Dunkineely €869
Trustees of Leghawny Hall CLG Donegal Town €869
Dunkineely Community Centre Dunkineely €869
Dunkineely Community Ltd Dunkineely €869
Coiste Forbartha Ceantair Mhín an Aoire Carrick €869
Comhairle Paroiste Gleann Cholm Cille Glencomcille €869
Mná Phort Mhaise Gortahork €365
An tSean Bheairic Falcarragh €826
St Connell's Museum and Heritage Centre Glenties €826
St Columbas Community Development Group Burtonport €826
Downstrands Family Resource Centre Kilclooney €826
Rosses Mens Shed Meenamara €826
Coiste Halla Naomh Bride Madavagh €826
Coiste Cultúrtha, Loch An Iúir Loch An Iúir €826
Donegal Playmatters CLG (Playmatters) Dungloe €826
Sciobál na bhfear (Men's Shed) Ghaoth Dobhair €826
Cosite Forbartha Éadan Fhionn Fhraoigh Edeninfagh €826
Cumann Forbartha - An Dúchoraigh (Doochary Development) Doochary €826
Cumann Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir Baile Na Finne €826
Sciobál Ban naRosann (Rosses Womens Shed) Dungloe €826
Forbairt na Rosann Dungloe €826
Dungloe Tidy Towns Dungloe €826
Coiste Forbartha Mín na Leice Min na Leice €826
CDP na Rosann CTR Dungloe €826
Fintown Harps AFC Fintown €826
Scioból an Phobail Anagaire €826
Carrowmenagh Community Centre Ltd Carndonagh €1,000
Spaoi agus Sport Carndonagh €1,000
Raymochy Historical Society Manorcunningham Manorcunningham €850
Illies Celtic F.C Buncana €1,000
Inch Hall Community Organisation Inch €900
Wild Inishowen Buncrana €1,000
Buncrana Youth & Community Dev. Co. Buncrana €1,000
Inishowen Beekeeper's Association Carndonagh €1,000
Naomh Padraig, Uisce Chaoin Muff €962
Naomh Colmcille GAA Newtowncunningham €1,000
Newtowncunningham Orange Hall Newtowncunningham €999
Inishowen Community Media Network (ICMN) Buncrana €1,000
Gleneely Colts F.C. Sports & Leisure Club Ltd Gleneely €1,000
Swilly/Mulroy Community Development CO -OP Society Ltd Fanad €1,000
Rathmullan Enteprise Group Ltd Rathmullan €1,000
Rathmullan & District Resource Centre CLG Rathmullan €1,000
Coole Cranford Community Centre Cranford €1,000
Letterkenny Boxing Club Letterkenny €1,000
Kilmacrennan Men's Shed Kilmacrennan €1,000
Swilly Hiking Club Letterkenny €688
Cancer Care West Letterkenny €1,000
Fanad Day Centre Fanad €1,000
Letterkennys Men's Shed Letterkenny €896
Ramelton Tidy Towns Ramelton €1,000
Letterkenny C.D.P Letterkenny €904
Alcohol Forum Ireland Letterkenny €1,000
Letterkenny Community Centre CLG Letterkenny €1,000
Raphoe Tidy Towns Raphoe €944
ABC Centre Lifford €944
Lifford /Clonleigh Resource Centre CLG Lifford €944
Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage CLG Lifford €850
Twin Towns ABC Ballybofey €944
St. Johnston Orange Lodge LOL 992 St Johnston €944
Raphoe Community Sports Development Company Ltd Raphoe €944
Planet Youth Ballybofey €944
Lifford Celtic FC Lifford €944
The BASE Enterprise Centre/BASICC Stranorlar €944
Raphoe Cathedral Hall Management Committee Company Ltd
by guarantee ( No. 362337) Raphoe €944
Thiepval Memorial LOL 1005 - Convoy Convoy €944
Ballybofey United Football Club Ballybofey €944
Ballybofey & Stranorlar Tidy Towns Stranorlar €944
CLG Ghleann Fhinne Cloghan €944
An Chead Cheim Ballybofey €944
Lifford Celtic Youths Lifford €944
Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) Killygordon €944