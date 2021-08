For the first time in five years Donegal Minors will play in an Ulster Minor Final after they beat Armagh 1-06 to five points.

In a low scoring game, it was Armagh who led at half time four points to two but had Cianan Campbell sent off early in the second half which saw Donegal gain control and run out four point winners.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Luke Barrett.

Oisin also got the thoughts of Donegal Captain Luke McGlynn.