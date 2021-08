€510,000 in funding has been announced in equipment grants for Donegal sporting clubs and groups.

The funding has been allocated under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

In welcoming the allocation, Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding will support Donegal organisations to increase participation and to help mould future sporting heroes.

Over €10,600 has been sanctioned for Burt GAA Club and almost €38,000 for the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club.