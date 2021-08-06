Nakita Burke smashes the record for the Ballyare 10k

Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke set a new course record for the Ballyare 10k on Friday evening by completing the race in 34:28 to beat the previous record of 35:01 held by Teresa Doherty.

Mark McPaul was the overall winner with a fine run in 32:52, with Ciaran Doherty second in 33:23 and Charlie O'Donnell third in 33:42. Pat Hegarty's record of 30:57 remains in tact.

Although the numbers were down on previous years, it was an excellent event over the testing route near Ramelton.

Ballyare 10k 2021

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime

1. 302 Mc Paul, Mark M MO Individual 32:52

2. 301 Doherty, Ciaran M MO Letterkenny 33:23

3. 304 O' Donnell, Charlie M M40 Rosses AC 33:42

4. 305 Scully, Gary M MO Nenagh Olympic 34:09

5. 306 Burke, Nakita F FO Letterkenny Ac 34:28

6. 309 Lynch, Marty M MO Milford 34:29

7. 307 Ryan, Paddy M MO Finn Valley 34:56

8. 313 Trimble, Patrick M M40 Rosses ac 36:07

9. 308 Porter, David M M40 Inishowen AC 36:12

10. 315 Diver, Noel M MO Rosses ac 37:03

11. 311 Murphy, Sean M M40 Trim AC 37:25

12. 316 Bradley, Liam M M50 inishowen 37:26

13. 317 Mc kelvey, Paul M M40 Rosses ac 37:28

14. 314 Doherty, Anthony M M50 Milford ac 37:33

15. 319 MC LAUGHLIN, DANNY M M40 Milford AC 39:56

16. 322 Mc Taggart, colm M M40 fanta 40:45

17. 310 Bose, nuala F FJ Finn Valley 40:56

18. 324 Hegarty, Ciaran M MO Run for fun letterkenny 40:57

19. 323 Coyle, Curly M M40 Ramelton 41:52

20. 328 Carr, Stephen M MO Individual 42:38

21. 332 Byrne, Kay F F50 Finn Valley 43:13

22. 336 Mc Taggart, Frank M M50 solo 43:44

23. 326 Coyle, Joe M MO Ramelton 43:57

24. 333 Hegarty, Joe M M50 Individual 44:23

25. 330 Mc Laughlin, Joe M M40 None 44:23

26. 338 Mc Govern, Philip M M40 Milford AC 45:53

27. 334 Fox, Kevin M MO Letterkenny AC 46:07

28. 351 Toye, Neil M MO Individual 46:44

29. 345 Lee, Paul M M50 LAC 47:07

30. 356 Doherty, Paddy M M40 247 tri 47:54

31. 347 Ashmore, Christopher M M50 Run for Fun Letterkenny 47:56

32. 339 Carr, John M MO Unattached 48:15

33. 340 Price, Gareth M MO LAC 48:43

34. 337 Cannon, Shaun M MO Letterkenny 48:59

35. 346 Reid, Georgina F F40 Run For Fun 49:29

36. 362 Kelly, Liam M M50 N/A 49:42

37. 374 Quinn, Seamus M MO 50:27

38. 331 Mc Nulty, Michael M M50 None 51:43

39. 349 Creagh, Barry M M50 None 52:12

40. 344 Cannon, Seamus M M60 N/A 52:36

41. 352 Doherty, David M MO None 53:08

42. 361 Gallagher, Joanne F FO NA 53:24

43. 357 Friel, James M MO None 53:25

44. 359 Kennedy, Karen F FO Run For Fun 53:56

45. 358 Kennedy, Rory M M60 Run for Fun 53:57

46. 355 Garvie, Grace F F40 ROSSES Ac 54:21

47. 350 O' Donnell, Micheal M M40 Rosses 54:51

48. 348 Carr, Mark M MO Milford AC 55:36

49. 364 Mc Ginley, Madonna F F50 Eglinton Road Runners 56:04

50. 363 Mc Ginley, Orla F F40 NA 56:05

51. 354 Sheridan, Steven M M50 Shape Up Fitness 57:30

52. 360 Donaghey, Gloria F F60 Finn valley ac 58:03

53. 365 O' Donnell, Shaun M M50 10k Swanlings 59:18