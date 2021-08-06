More emphasis on ventilation when schools reopen – TUI

The Assistant General Secretary of the TUI says there will be more emphasis on ventilation when schools reopen in the coming weeks.

It's been confirmed that CO2 monitors will be distributed to schools and where necessary, air quality cleaners will be issued to improve ventilation and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Measures including; social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, enhanced cleaning regimes and hand sanitising will all remain in place during the new school term.

Joanne Irwin, told the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago that despite the great progress being made in the vaccination programme, it's essential measures remain in place in schools: