Horgan hoping Finn Harps can get something from Sligo trip

Finn Harps are in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to the showgrounds to face Sligo Rovers.

Ollie Horgan’s side have slid down to ninth spot and will be desperately seeking something from this game.

Sligo have been inconsistent of late, but are still third in the table.

Looking ahead to the game, Diarmaid Doherty spoke to Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan on The Score programme.

Highland will have live commentary with Diarmaid Doherty and former Harps captain Declan Boyle from 7.40 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another former Harps captain, Keith Cowan, has been previewing the weekend games, and also reflecting on Bohemians great win in the Europa Conference League