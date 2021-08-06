Higgins knows Drogheda will be a tough test for Derry tonight

Derry City recently knocked Drogheda United out of the FAI Cup and will be hoping for more success against the Louth side when they meet this Friday evening at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium at 7.45 pm.

The candystripes are moving up the league ladder and will leapfrog over Drogheda for the first time this season if they can secure victory.

But Ruairdhrí Higgins knows that Drogheda - who lost last time out to Waterford - could be a wounded animal and will come to the north-west looking to get a result.

Higgins has been speaking to Kevin McLaughlin about the game.