Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Buncrana

A driver has been arrested in the Buncrana area on suspicion of drug driving.

The driver was stopped by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit last night after being detected speeding in a 100KPH zone.

The driver subsequently failed a roadside oral fluid test.

A fixed charge penalty notice is to be issued for the speeding offence and Gardai say further test results will determine whether or not the driver will be charged to appear in court.

Gardai are also urging motorists to slow down due to the current poor road conditions.