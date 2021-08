Donegal Minors are through to the Ulster Final after they beat Armagh 1-06 to five points in Healy Park, Omagh.

In a low scoring game, Donegal's captain Luke McGlynn scored the games crucial goal just three minutes from the end.

Luke Barrett's side will now face either Tyrone or Fermanagh in the final.

Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid report for Highland Radio Sport...