Donegal jockey helps TEAM Ireland to a double at Doncaster

By
admin
-

There was double delight for  Team Ireland on race day two of the UK Racing League.

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle rode 7/2 shot Night of Romance to victory at Doncaster in the second of the six rounds in the competition.

 

Team Ireland are eighth of the 12 teams in the current standings.

