Donegal jockey helps TEAM Ireland to a double at Doncaster

There was double delight for Team Ireland on race day two of the UK Racing League.

Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle rode 7/2 shot Night of Romance to victory at Doncaster in the second of the six rounds in the competition.

Team Ireland land their first @RacingLeagueUK winner! Night Of Romance and @DylanBrowneMcM take the spoils for @JosephOBrien2 at @DoncasterRaces pic.twitter.com/EP1GooYuYE — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 5, 2021

Team Ireland are eighth of the 12 teams in the current standings.