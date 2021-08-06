Donegal County Council adopts Tobacco Free Campus Policy

Donegal County Council has adopted a Tobacco Free Campus Policy.

The initiative aims to promote the de-normalisation of smoking, vaping and tobacco use throughout all Council buildings and facilities.

Donegal County Council's Tobacco Free Campus Policy will be effective from September 30th.

As a precursor to the launch of Donegal's 'Not Around Us' Campaign, the Council at their July Plenary meeting adopted a Tobacco Free Campus Policy.

Healthy Donegal plans to launch the 'Not Around Us' Campaign in September to support the implementation of the national Tobacco Free Ireland Strategy.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says; in 2009, Donegal County Council led the way by being the first Local Authority to introduce Tobacco Free playgrounds in Ireland and that in adopting the Tobacco Free Campus Policy the council is once again leading by example in promoting the de-normalisation of smoking, vaping and tobacco use throughout all Council buildings and facilities ahead of inviting and encouraging groups, organisations and businesses in Donegal to become Tobacco Free campuses.