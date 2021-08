Derry City made it back to back wins in the Premier Division after they beat Drogheda United 3-0.

Jamie McGonigle gave the Candystripes the lead on 38 minutes before two second half goals from Danny Lafferty sealed the hosts victory.

The win now moves Ruaidhri Higgins' side fifth and level on points with fourth placed Boh's.

Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell...