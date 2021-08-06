DCC, HSE and Gardai urge caution when meeting other this weekend

Donegal County Council, Gardai and the HSE are urging people to socialise responsibly this weekend.

In a joint social media post under the banner "It's time to reconnect safely", they urge people to be cautious with gatherings, particularly if there are unvaccinated persons present.

Meanwhile, An immunology expert says vaccine passports should be used to access sporting events and cinemas.

Ireland is set to fully vaccinate its adult population by the end of the month, which HSE boss Paul Reid says should allow for the further easing of restrictions.

Trinity College Dublin professor Kingston Mills says vaccination certs could allow this to happen...........