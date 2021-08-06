Buncrana Test Centre to stay open at least another week

The walk-in Covid-19 test centre located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre in Buncrana will continue to operate until August 15th.

No appointment is necessary at the centre, but the HSE is urging people to book online to save time. You can book your online test here

The centre was established in the first week of July because of concerns over an increase in cases across the Inishowen area.

Locals encouraged to avail of Buncrana Pop up “walk-in/no appointment necessary” COVID-19 test centre

The HSE is encouraging those living in the vicinity of Buncrana to avail of the pop-up testing centre, which has been extended until August 15.

Anyone with concerns or symptoms is asked to come along and be tested and to self-refer/book their test online on www.hse.ie

Self-referral means you book your appointment online via the portal on www.hse.ie while walk-in refers to people who attended without an advance appointment.

While the centre also accepts walk- in’s, booking online allows you to chose your own time and cuts down on waiting times.

This free Pop Up COVID-19 test centre is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana, Co. Donegal F93HKX8.

Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service Primary Care CHO 1 said :” The HSE in Donegal would like to encourage people to use self-referral online system to make an appointment as this allows for the easy flow of the testing centre. We would also encourage people with appointments to arrive at their designated time.”

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19. In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/preventing-the-spread/

The other HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centres in Donegal are located at St. Conals Campus, Kilmacrennan Rd. Letterkenny F92FW6Y is open Monday to Friday next week from 9.30am to 7pm and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cleary Centre, Ballybofey Rd. Drumlonagher, Donegal F94 EH30 will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and on Wednesday from 9.30am to 4pm. However walk-in’s will only be facilitated between the hours of 11am and 3pm. Referral appointments will take place throughout the day. The centre is closed Saturday and Sunday. You can book your online test here.