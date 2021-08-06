Big interest for Ballyare 10k this evening

The Ballyare 10K road race - one of the most popular events in the north-west over this distance - is on this Friday evening, starting at 7.30 pm.

The event has been long established in the local athletics calendar and the course record for the men’s race is held by Pat Hegarty, who clocked 30:57 while the female record holder is Teresa Doherty, with 35:01.

As well as the usual prizes, there is a bonus prize of €100 on offer if either of these records are broken.

The course route is around the Ballyare area, which lies between Illistrin on the outskirts of Letterkenny, and Ramelton. The entry fee is €15 with all proceeds going to charity.