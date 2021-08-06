Former Derry GAA star Callum Brown's Australian Rules Football career has got off to a flying start.
He scored two goals on his senior debut for the Great Western Sydney Giants.
The Sydney side were 84-65 winners over Geelong and have two games remaining to book a spot in the top eight and a place in the play-offs.
Callum Brown gets his first AFL goal and don't the Giants absolutely love it!
County Derry will be hyped 😍 #ColesGoals | #AFLCatsGiants pic.twitter.com/aEJXemKSCI
— AFL (@AFL) August 6, 2021