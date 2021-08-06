By
admin
-
Callum Brown

Former Derry GAA star Callum Brown's Australian Rules Football career has got off to a flying start.

He scored two goals on his senior debut for the Great Western Sydney Giants.

The Sydney side were 84-65 winners over Geelong and have two games remaining to book a spot in the top eight and a place in the play-offs.

 

