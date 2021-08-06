1,782 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,434 in NI

The highest number of cases of Covid-19 since late January has been reported today.

The government says there are 1,782 new infections.

The seven-day average has risen to about 1,300 cases - with very high incidence rates in Donegal, Louth and Galway.

The government says the trajectory of the virus is very uncertain.

In the 14 says up to midnight on Wednesday, there were 1,222 cases of Covid 19 in Donegal, an incidence rate of 767.6.

That compares to a national rate of 376.8.

A further 1,434 coronavirus cases have been confirmed north of the border today, with four additional covid related deaths.

226 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 37 in ICU.