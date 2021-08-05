Walk-in Vaccination Clinic confirmed for Sunday in Letterkenny

Saolta has confirmed the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre will operate as a walk-in facility on Sunday.

Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine can go to centre without an appointment, with forst doses or the Pfizer vaccine being offered.

Saolta ran a number of walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the West and North West last weekend, and say they were happy with the turnout. As a result, they are running more walk-in clinics this weekend.

The Letterkenny centre will operate on that basis on Sunday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

They say people in the area on holidays can go to the centre at Letterkenny Institute of Technology for their first dose, and the second dose will then be arranged at a vaccination centre near their home address, but you can change the location if you wish.

Pre-registration is not necessary, but Saolta say registering may speed up the time spent in the vaccination centre.

People are asked to bring their PPS number, photo ID and proof of address.

Statement in full -

Walk-in Vaccination Clinic in Letterkenny open for everyone aged 16 and over this weekend

05 August 2021

Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine can go to the walk-in vaccination clinic in LYIT Letterkenny on Sunday 08 August and get their vaccine between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “Last weekend we ran a number of walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the West and North West to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated. We were very happy with the turnout so we are running more walk-in clinics this weekend.

“Anyone over the age of 16 who hasn’t yet registered for a first dose vaccine is welcome to come to our clinic on Sunday. If you are in the area on holidays you can come to the LYIT Letterkenny vaccination centre for your first dose vaccine and your second dose will be arranged at a vaccination centre near your home address, but you can change the location if you wish. You don't have to register online beforehand but registering may speed up your time spent in the vaccination centre on Sunday.”

Bring with you:

PPS number. If you don’t have a PPSN, you can still be registered and vaccinated. You’ll need to bring proof of address.*

Eircode

mobile phone number

email address

photo ID, for example: passport book or card, driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, National Age Card issued by the Gardaí, school or college ID. If your photo ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, for example your birth certificate.

Aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID?

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID.

If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.

*Your proof of address can be a:

o household bill in your name

o bank or financial institution statement

o letter from a public service department or agency

o rental agreement

o letter from the owner of the property to confirm you live there - this can be your parent

o bill or letter from a hotel or Airbnb

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.

What vaccine will you be offered:

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the vaccine being offered at the dose 1 walk-in vaccination centres.

Getting your second dose:

The walk-in clinic is for dose 1 only. We will send you an appointment for your second dose by text message. This appointment will be scheduled at a vaccination centre close to your home address. If you need to change this to a different location, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to arrange an appointment at a different vaccination centre.