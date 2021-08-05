The Score 05/08/2021

On the score tonight with Kenny Harkin, Former Irish Athletics Team Manager Patsy McGonagle look's Ahead of Brendan Boyce's appearance tonight at the olympic's in Tokyo Tonight
Airtricity league
Finn Harp's manager Ollie Horgan look's ahead to this weekend's north west derby with Sligo
Derry City Manager Ruaidhri Higgin's looks ahead to their game with Drogheda utd
Keith Cowan also speak's to Diarmuid Doherty looking ahead to all this premier division weekend's action
In Gaelic games we will hear from
Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News looking ahead to the Ulster Football Minor Championship semi final's
Donegal play Armagh on friday 7.30pm in Healy Park and Tyrone play Fermanagh on sat 7.00pm in Healy Park.
Tom Comack look's ahead to the start of the Hurling Championship in both senior and Junior in Donegal with well known coach Daithi Roberts.
Listen back here: