The rate of unemployment fell in July as the economy continued to reopen.

Including those in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, it stood at 14.4 per cent last month.

That's down from 16.2 per cent in June.

CSO figures show the unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 was just over 30 per cent.

That compares to 11.5 per cent for those aged 25 to 74.