Questions raised over creation of Special Envoy to UN role

A Junior Minister's questioning the decision to create the role of Special Envoy to the UN on freedom of expression.

It follows Katherine Zappone's decision not to take the job due to criticism over the way she was appointed.

Her hosting of an event for 50 people at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin also added to the controversy.

The government says the event was allowed under current covid rules.

It's also emerged that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan attended a large gathering last month following the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Junior Minister, Niall Collins, says there are questions now about the UN role and why it was created: