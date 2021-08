The HSE is urging people in Donegal to avail of the online self-referral Covid testing booking system.

The public is encouraged to book an appointment online via the portal at hse.ie which Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service Primary Care CHO 1 says allows for the easy flow of the testing centre.

Booking online enables people to chose their slot and eliminate waiting times.

Mr Monaghan is reminding people also to arrive for the appointment at the designated time.