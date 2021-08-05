Number of older people set to double by 2050

It's expected the number of people aged over 65 will rise to 1.5 billion in the next 30 years.

The new research published in The Lancet medical journal, says the number of older people worldwide is set to double by 2050.

The study also shows men are generally better off in later life, compared to women.

Ireland was included in the report of 18 high-income countries, and was found to be one of the more equal nations in which to grow old.

But CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, Maureen Kavanagh, wants to see a more positive attitude towards aging in Ireland, as well as a dedicated government department............