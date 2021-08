Another status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning will impact most of the country again tomorrow.

The 24 hour alert, for Connacht, Ulster, north Leinster and north Munster, will kick in from 9am tomorrow.

It comes as a similar level warning is now in place for the entire country.

Met Eireann says there will be downpours until 10pm tonight with hail at times - which could lead to some flooding.