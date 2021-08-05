Department of Housing meeting positive – Defective Blocks Working Group

Members of the Defective Blocks Working Group met with the Department of Housing yesterday for the first time.

It coincided with a gathering of affected homeowners in Buncrana yesterday afternoon demonstrating for 100% redress.

The working group's meetings concluded last week however, the Government has agreed that the group be offered the expertise needed to carry on with talks.

How to implement the learnings from the Pyrite scheme and to identify the expertise needed to enhance the existing Defective Blocks Scheme were on the agenda yesterday.

Eileen Doherty, Donegal family representative on the Government's Defective Blocks Working Group told today's Nine til Noon Show that the meeting which also included Chief Executive Officer of Housing Agency Ireland, John O'Connor was positive: