Crowds take to the streets in Buncrana for 100% Mica redress

Crowds took to the streets of Buncrana yesterday to once again call for a 100% Mica redress scheme.

Affected homeowners and supporters made their way down the town's Main Street yesterday afternoon.

It comes ahead of a second demonstration being planned for Dublin for next month.

Meanwhile, yesterday's first meeting between Donegal members of the Defective Blocks Working Group and the Department of Housing has been described as positive and constructive.

How to implement the learnings from the Pyrite scheme and to identify the expertise needed to enhance the existing Defective Blocks Scheme were on the agenda.