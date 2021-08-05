Covid rates fall in four of Donegal’s seven LEAs

North Inishowen continues to have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the county and the country, but the incidence rate there is dropping.

Four of Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas have seen falls in the figures, with three seeing increases.

The Milford Local Electoral Area's increase was enough to see it become one of the ten highest in the country.

Both Donegal and Lifford Stranorlar have both dropped out of that list.

North Inishowen continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, with 358 cases in the two weeks to last Monday. That's a fall of 25%, representing an incidence rate of 2,110.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 372.6.

South Inishowen still has the second-highest rate in the country, with an incidence rate of 1,296.6 and 290 cases, down 12%.

There was a 66% rise in Milford with 98 cases, and a rate of 711.6, while the Donegal Local Electoral Area saw a 27% drop with a rate of 536.9 and 184 cases.

Lifford-Stranorlar's rate is now 536.9, with 139 cases, down 22%.

Letterkenny had a 14% increase with 145 cases and a rate of 486.7, while Glenties had 111 cases, and a rate of 464.1, up 3% over the two weeks.