1,492 new Covid cases in ROI, 1,641 in NI

1,491 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed today in the Republic, with 193 patients in hospital, 28 of them in ICU.

1,641 new cases have been confirmed today north of the border, with three further covid related deaths.

226 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 39 in ICU.

Covid numbers continue to fall in Donegal, with latest HPSE figures showing 1,267 cases up to midnight on Tuesday.

That's an incidence rate of 795.9 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 370.