Zappone hosted senior FG officials one week before appointment

A Fine Gael TD is defending a private outdoor function at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin which was hosted by Katherine Zappone and attended by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Ms Zappone hosted around 50 friends and former colleagues at the event, six days before she was appointed as special UN envoy, according to the Irish Independent.

Currently, the Fáilte Ireland guidelines for the return of hospitality say organised events are not allowed to take place.

However, Fine Gael TD Colm Burke doesn’t think the event breached Covid guidelines:

But Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy says the optics of the event don’t look good: