Renewed calls for “gridlocked” Malin Head to receive more parking facilities

A local campaigner has called for urgent improvements and upgrades to car parking facilities at Malin Head, following reports and claims that it has been "gridlocked" over the busy Summer months.

Ali Farren says that the current parking situation at Malin Head is turning away potential visitors and tourists, due to them having to park in inconvenient places along the road, as well as having to negotiate the roads which are often packed on both sides with parked cars.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, he says that park-and-ride facilities would not be a suitable alternative if land cannot be found to build a car park at Malin Head itself...